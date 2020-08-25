Zimbabwe: Dembare Hail Sponsors for Stability

DYNAMOS chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, says the stability prevailing at the club is largely because of their principal sponsors, Gold Leaf Tobacco.

The cigarette manufacturers are backing the Glamour Boys through their brand, Remington Gold. The sponsors have been religiously honouring every detail of their promise to the Glamour Boys despite the prevailing lockdown of football activities in the country.

While other companies, which used to sponsor some clubs in the league have withdrawn, Gold Leaf Tobacco have given DeMbare reassurance that the deal won’t collapse before its tenure runs out.

NetOne pulled out of their deal with CAPS United and Highlanders, in which they were paying the salaries of the players and coaches, saying they wanted to shift focus on national efforts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We really appreciate what our sponsors are doing for us,” said Mupfurutsa.

“Gold Leaf Tobacco, through their brand, Remington Gold, have been unwavering during this storm. “We salute them”.

“The level of sanity, which is at Dynamos right now, cannot be attributed to our competence and capacity as Dynamos Football Club alone.

“Rather, it has more to do with the support we are getting from our sponsors because there can be no club which can be stable when the financial situation is dire.

“The fact that we are able to, at least, put food on the table for the players, and members of the staff, has helped a lot in terms of our club’s stability.”

He said the sponsors have to be saluted for their sincerity, despite not getting the much needed mileage, as the season hasn’t commenced. For the first time in many years, Dynamos were very active, and competitive, in the transfer market, taking on board several star players, beating competitors to their signature, thanks to the resources availed to us by our sponsors.