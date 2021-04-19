Zimbabwe: Dete Man Found With 7 Ivory Pieces

A Dete man has been arrested after being found with seven elephant tusks.

ZimParks rangers ambushed Delight Moyo of Dopota village after getting a tip-off by a ranger Phinos Mudenda that some people were in possession of ivory.

In a statement, police said Moyo was found in the company of an unidentified accomplice who fled from the scene.

“On 12 April the informant picked information that there were some people who were illegally possessing ivory in Mabale.

“The informant teamed up with police and other rangers and proceeded to Mabale business centre to look for the suspects.

“They could not find the suspects and proceeded to Dopota where they spotted a vehicle parked,” said police.

Police said inside the car were two people with one who was sitting on the passenger’s side fleeing.

The anti-poaching team approached Moyo and requested to search his vehicle upon which seven pieces of ivory were found in the boot.

He was arrested after he failed to produce a licence permitting him to possess ivory.