Zimbabwe: Ervine Out of T20i Series

ZIMBABWE batsman, Craig Ervine, will miss the rest of the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan.

He suffered a right calf muscle strain while fielding during the first match at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. Tarisai Musakanda has been called up as his replacement.

Meanwhile, a century partnership between Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Bright Matsiwe, and a magnificent last-ditch stand between Carl Mumba and Neville Madziva, secured victory for Rhinos by three wickets in a Pro50 Championship match at Old Harariaans yesterday. They beat Southern Rocks.

Rhinos put Rocks in to bat, after winning the toss, and Cephas Zhuwao launched one of his famous assaults on the bowling, hammering 45 off 33 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

With Tafadzwa Tsiga also scoring well, the opening partnership put up 70 runs in seven overs, before Carl Mumba dismissed Zhuwao.

Tsiga went on to score 50 off 76 balls before he was lbw to Charles Kunje before Johnathan Campbell, with his off-breaks, caused a sudden middle-order slump, with Richmond Mutumbami falling to him for 14, Roy Kaia without scoring and Larvet Masunda five.

Brian Mudzinganyama scored nine and Rocks found themselves reduced to 137-6.

However, William Mashinge and Tendai Chisoro came to the rescue and put on an invaluable 84, for the seventh wicket.

Scores

Southern Rocks : 235 all out in 46.3 overs (Tafadzwa Tsiga 50, Tendai Chisoro 48, Cephas Zhuwao 45; Carl Mumba 5/57, Johnathan Campbell 3/48, Charles Kunje 1/2)

Rhinos : 236-7 in 49.2 overs (Bright Matsiwe 64, Takudzwanashe Kaitano 51, Remembrance Nyati 31; Roy Kaia 3/25, Patrick Mambo 2/44, Travor Mutsamba 1/41)

Rhinos won by three wickets

Tuskers : 260-7 in 50 overs (Alvin Chiradza 49*, Milton Shumba 47, Bright Phiri 45; Malcolm Chikuwa 2/34, Cuthbert Musoko 2/52, Ashley Mufandauya 1/26)

Eagles : 188 all out in 40.4 overs (Elton Chigumbura 55, Clive Imbayago 38, Cuthbert Musoko 22; Tawanda Dzikiti 3/32, Ernest Masuku 3/34, John Nyumbu 2/39)

Tuskers won by 72 runs — zimcricket.