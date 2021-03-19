Zimbabwe: ‘Ex-Zinara Boss Got Bribes for Contracts’

By Tendai Rupapa

Zinara awarded overpriced tenders to Fremus Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd for road rehabilitation in five districts in return for kickbacks totalling US$144 000 to then Zinara chief executive Frank Chitukutuku, a remand court heard yesterday when Fremus director Freddy Chimbari appeared on bribery charges.

It is alleged that Chimbari was awarded the US$20 million in contracts for rehabilitation of roads in Zaka, Buhera, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Murehwa and Goromonzi without following tender procedures and in return would give Chitukutuku the kick-backs.

Chimbari (52) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje facing bribery charges, but was remanded out of custody on $50 000 bail plus surrender of title deeds as surety.

He was ordered to surrender his passport, report twice a week to the police and not to interfere with witnesses.

The businessman will be back in court on May 7. Prosecuting, Ms Netsai Mushayabasa alleged that between 2010 to 2013, Chitukutuku would direct rural district councils to award tenders for road works to Fremus Enterprises without following tender processes. The contracts had a total value of US$20 000 000, which Zinara paid to the company.

