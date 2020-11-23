Zimbabwe Issues Six New TV Licences

Zimbabwe has awarded free-to-air television licenses to six companies as part of government efforts to bring more players into the broadcasting sector that is currently dominated by the public broadcaster.

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) chairman, Charles Sibanda stated that among those awarded licenses was Zimpapers Television Network owned by the state-run diversified media group Zimbabwe Newspapers and Rusununguko Media that would operate as NRTV. Rusununguko is said to be owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Others are Jester Media that would operate as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications trading as Ke Yona TV and Channel Dzimbahwe trading as Channel D.

Sibanda stated, “The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the process of licensing new television services has been completed.”

He revealed that the six were selected from a total of 14 companies that had applied for licences.

The new licensees are expected to go on air within the next 18 months or risk losing their licenses.

The latest development is expected to break the monopoly currently enjoyed by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, which presently runs the only television station in the country.