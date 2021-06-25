Zimbabwe: JSC Shuts Down Seven Courts As Third Wave Grips Zim

By Shorai Murwira

The Judicial Services Commission has announced the closure of seven district and provincial courts after recording Covid-19 positive cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, JSC Secretary, Walter Chikwanha said the closing down of courts was to allow for fumigation of the facilities.

“We are currently in the process of consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward,” said Chikwanha.

He added that testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with COVID-19 positive persons was underway.

The seven affected courts vare Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, Karoi Magistrates’ Court, Kariba Magistrates’ Court, Bindura Magistrates’ Court, Mt. Darwin Magistrates’ Court, Mutare Magistrates’ Court and the Mutare High Court.

Chikwanha however urged litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at the closed courts to get in touch with the Registrar, Resident Magistrate, Additional Sheriff or Assistant Master on duty.

Zimbabwe has recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with some districts such as Karoi, Kariba and Mt Darwin among others being put on localized lockdown.

On Tuesday, cabinet announced that schools opening which was set for 28 June has been delayed by a further two weeks.

Yesterday, the country recorded over 700 new cases with Mashonaland West topping the list with over 200 cases.