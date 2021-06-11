Zimbabwe: Malema Praises Zimbabwe’s Efficient Vaccination Programme, Blasts Ramaphosa

By Thandiwe Garusa

South Africa’s opposition EFF leader Julius Malema has praised Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 vaccination programme noting that fellow South Africans were crossing the border to get some doses in the country.

This comes after South Africa’s vaccination rollout programme has been slower.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in South Africa on Thursday, Malema said Zimbabwe was performing better than his country in terms of its vaccinating its citizens.

“Who would have thought that Zimbabwe can be better than South Africa with something?

“In this day and age, Zimbabwe is beating South Africa when it comes to vaccination.

“Let me tell you, people with money are going to Zimbabwe to be vaccinated if you do not know.

“People are leaving South Africa to be vaccinated in Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe is using all the types of vaccines and people are going there.

“Here we are stuck with a businessman of a President who looks at profit before the lives of people,” said Malema while referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zimbabwe rolled out its vaccination programme using vaccine donations which include Sinovac and Sinopharm from China, Sputnix V from Russia and Covaxin from India.

Some South Africans are reportedly crossing the Limpopo to get vaccinated in Zimbabwe.

The jabs are being given for free to Zimbabweans while foreigners are charged to get vaccinated.