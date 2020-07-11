Zimbabwe: Marondera Families Receive Food Hampers

More than 180 families in Marondera have received food hampers provided by the Turkish government through the Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TIKA).

The food hampers comprised a 10kg bag of maize meal, 4 litres cooking oil, 2kg sugar, 2kg flour, 2kg rice, 2kg salt, 500g sugar beans and 500g washing powder.

They came at a time when Marondera residents are struggling to make ends meet due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, which has seen some industries and informal businesses remaining closed.

The food hampers were handed over on Tuesday at Cherima Muslim Church.

World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 such as social distancing, temperature checks and sanitisation of hands, were observed during the event.

Turkish Embassy representative, Mr Adam Yidi Wadi, said TIKA was touched that some families were struggling to fend for themselves, hence their intervention in support of Government initiatives to cushion the vulnerable.

“We have noted that people are struggling to make ends-meet during this Covid-19 lockdown,” he said.

“We are not only supporting Muslim worshippers, but we have extended our hand to other residents in Marondera.”

Llewelyn Sharief Phiri, who benefited from the food hampers, was full of praises.

“I am grateful to this Turkish institution, I had nothing left in my house to eat and did not know how I was going to get food,” he said. “I thank God for this institution which has donated food to me and the whole community.”

A number of organisations have heeded Government’s call to support the vulnerable sections of society, not only with food, but also sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE), to fight the spread of Covid-19.