Zimbabwe: ‘Nesango’ Animation Ready for Release

Musician Clive Malunga has said the animation of his 1997 popular song “Nesango”, will be launched this month-end ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The animation will be then followed by a film, which is now in post-production.

In an interview, Malunga said preparations for the animation’s launch were at an advanced stage.

“We have created the animation of Nesango, with the same storyline, although this time around there is a little bit of twist of the plot. Remember the music video did not show much brutality done by whites, but it will be clear in the animation and film.”

The animation will be launched by the Zimbabwe Film and Television School for Southern Africa ZIFTESSA in conjunction with ZBC.

Malunga said people should be proud to tell their own stories, rather having foreign producers and directors depicting the stories.

“The animation is very colourful and I am happy to have worked and engaged a strong team that understand the concept of animation,” said Malunga.

He said the voice over was done by Samuel Samanyanga, illustration by Watson Mukutirwa, while colouring and editing was done by Oscar Luwalwe and Joseph Muserere.

The 60-year-old musician said the film will be shot in various locations around Zimbabwe.

He thanked Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services, the police and defence forces for assisting in the project.

“About 99 percent activities were shot in the bush area and we engaged the services of police, prison and defence forces . We spent three months shooting with experts — the police, prison officers and soldiers.

“Now, we will do auditions and when we have the final cats, they will then be placed in various characters, blending with the original members of the police and defence forces.

“Some of the locations that we are targeting include Kariba, Kanyemba, Gonarezhou, Domboshava, Epworth and Goromonzi.”

Malunga called on corporates and stakeholders to jump on board in supporting the initiative as it will develop not only the film sector, but market the country as a tourism destination.

“We call on sponsors to come on board for this to happen successfully, as you know things are tough and we are trying by all means to make it happen,” said Malunga.

Asked about hismusic and how he has been doing, Malunga said he was still in the game.

“It is just that the competition now is tough and we should always stay afloat in the sector to survive. To date, I have 16 albums and my last album, ‘Deluvian’ was released last year in December. It had six songs, including a remix of Nesango.”

Malunga said he learnt a lot from the cultural exchange programmes in countries like Korea, Japan and China where he also performed back then.

“Surprisingly, my music is well received in foreign countries like Korea and Japan. It is being sold on their social media music platforms and I am happy with the response.”