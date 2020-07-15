Zimbabwe: Olinda Back in Stunner’s Corner

Socialite, Olinda Chapel has thrown her two cents over the unsanctioned soliciting of funds to assist her ex-husband Desmond “Stunner” Chideme.

Addressing the matter, Chapel told Mandla Gumbo – the fund solicitor – that his actions added stress to an already unwell patient.

“You don’t add someone that is sick stress by getting him trolled. You have no business asking for help on his behalf giving the impression that he needs help.

“Even if he (Stunner) needed public help, he has a management team. There are proper channels to solicit funds for him,” she said.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s family had since indicated that he is not in need of any assistance.

“We have learnt of internet posts soliciting for medical funds on behalf of Stunner. It is true that Stunner is not in good health but he has not yet approved efforts to source money on his behalf, neither has he sent emissaries to that effect.

“Stunner is admitted at a private medical facility in Harare, he has been showing signs of improvement and all the hospital bills are paid up in full,” reads part of the statement released by Stunner’s family spokesperson