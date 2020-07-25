Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Pharmacist in Bribery Storm

A Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ pharmacy stores controller has appeared at Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges of receiving a bribe to offer a certain company a tender of supplying medical sutures to the referral hospital.

Russell Tatenda Mwenye (40) used the proceeds from the criminal enterprise to build a house in Ruwa.

The country’s largest referral hospital is said to have lost US$500 000 and more than $600 000 after Mwenye allegedly flouted the tender procedures and offered Silksilver Investments (Pvt) Ltd the tender to supply the medical sutures on many occasions.

Mwenye, who was being represented by Mr Oscar Gasva of Mbano Gasva and Partners, is being charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer, bribery and money laundering.

He denied all charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure.

Mr Gasva, told the court in Mwenye’s defence that he never awarded any tender to Silksilver Investment and that he did not know who instructed the firm to deliver medical sutures to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He said it was not part of his job to award tenders.

“His role was to simply raise a request for restocking, which request would have been done on behalf of the chief pharmacist, who would approve of the same as officially he was the head of the department and responsible for all the stock and restocking of pharmacy stores,” said Mr Gasva.

“The accused further denies that he instructed one Yvonne Mudimu to receive the consignment from Silksilver Investment and distribute it to users.”

Mwenye told the court that the consignment was yet to be used by the hospital when the allegations against him arose and the chief pharmacist was told to return the items, but went ahead to distribute the same.

He said the allegations arose as a result of bad working relations between him and his colleagues.