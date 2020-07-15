Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Fake Donor Who Promised ED 2m Face Masks

POLICE are on the hunt for owners of a local company, King David Global Foundation after they allegedly lied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa that they were importing two million face masks as a donation to the government.

The company was issued with a waiver or a duty-free certificate for importing the two million face masks to the government but no deliveries were made.

Giving oral evidence to the Budget and Finance Economic Development Parliamentary portfolio committee Monday, Civil Protection Unit (CPU) director Nathan Nkomo confirmed a report had been lodged with the police

“The company lied to the President and it was given a duty-free certificate to bring in the masks. On the day the donation was presented to his Excellency, the directors of the company told us that the consignment was still at Featherstone on its way to Harare,” said Nkomo.

However, the CPU director did not identify who the King David Global Foundation owners were.

“They lied that one of their vehicles had developed a technical fault at Featherstone and you can allow us to declare our donation.

“However, after 10 days no delivery had been made to the government-run pharmacy NatPharm. I have since made a report to the Law and Order enforcement agents for investigations on what happened to this donation. It could be criminal but we are yet to find out from the police,” said Nkomo.

Last month, the then Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, Drax Consult local representative Delish Nguwaya and three National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) directors were arrested for corruptly facilitating a US$60 million Covid-19 medical supplies deal with the government.

The deal has since been cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Nkomo, audited Covid-19 donated funds stand at US$3.3 million, R15 million, and $10 million in local currency with all the cash deposited in the disaster management fund at the Finance Ministry.

Medical and non-medical donations were stored at NatPharm.

The CPU director said all donations made were being distributed according to urgency and priority.

“There are some donations which come in the form of services. For example, Innscor is refurbishing Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital,” Nkomo told the Felix Mhona chaired committee.

He refuted claims the donations were being abused adding all donations made were audited internally and externally.