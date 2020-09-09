Zimbabwe Resumes Flights, Beer Outlets Reopen

Zimbabwe will resume domestic flights this Thursday and international flights next month, while beer outlets are now allowed to operate, but under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The move, meant to boost the country’s tourism, will, however, require travellers to have Covid-19 clearance certificates, the government said.

Zimbabwe suspended flights and closed its borders and most businesses last March as part of its fight to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed at a post-cabinet media briefing that domestic flights would resume operating this Thursday and international flights on October 1.

“All travellers will be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure,” she said.

“The national guidelines for aviation safety and security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff. These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitisation and mandatory wearing of masks.”

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa confirmed that bottle stores and other liquor outlets are now allowed to sell alcohol, but on strict condition no imbibers drink in the premises.

“Following representations from the Liquor Retailers’ Association, seeking permission for liquor retailers to commence operations, cabinet resolved that operations could resume in line with Covid-19 regulations and on condition that no liquor is consumed at their premises,” she said.