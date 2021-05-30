Zimbabwe: Tobacco Sales Surpass Us$300 Million On Day 35

By Alois Vinga

TOBACCO sales reached US$325 million on day 35, with Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) reporting this was more than triple the amount recorded within the first 10 days of trading.

In the comparative period last year, a total US$210 million worth of tobacco had been sold with current figures indicating a 54.3 % change.

“In terms of quantity 120.6 million kilograms of tobacco have been delivered to date, up from 90 731 148 kgs delivered in the same period last year,” TIMB said in an update.

According to the update, contract farming was dominating tobacco output with 112.4 million kgs while ordinary auction has injected 8.1 million kgs.

Contract farmers have, to date, raked in US$302.5 million with ordinary farmers getting just US$22.4 million.

The average price for the golden leaf is hovering between US$2.76 and US$2.69 which is much higher than the price of US$2.32 recorded last year with the lowest price at 10 cents per bale across the segments.

Auction traders have the highest quantity of tobacco rejected to date at 13.3 % while contract farmers only have 2.4 %.

On average, auction traders have sold bales averaging 73 kg while contract farmers are around 75 kgs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean forestry officials have raised alarm about the rate at which trees were being cut for tobacco curing, charcoal production and other purposes.

The country is on record for losing more than 262,000 hectares per year due to farming activities and fires, among other reasons.

Forestry Commission Director-General Abednigo Marufu recently told the media that the rate of tree cutting down in the country was alarming.

“Within the next 10 years, we are likely to see a huge decrease in tobacco farming if alternatives are not found. We want to encourage chiefs to encourage sustainable tobacco farming.

“Farmers should embrace the species of gum trees that we have introduced in other parts of the country, except for Manicaland. These have been under test since 1966, and they don’t require a lot of water,” he said.