Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Loses Freedom Bid

By Nyore Madzianike

Former Zanu-PF youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu remains on remand over charges of calling for an illegal demonstration and yesterday lost his attempt to be taken off remand after the court dismissed his application for refusal of further remand.

Tsenengamu, through his lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi, had applied for refusal of further remand arguing that he had been on remand for a long period without being tried.

He told the court that the State was at liberty to summon him back to court once investigations into his case were complete.

When on remand, either on bail or in custody, the accused person is normally available, either through periodic reports to police or in custody, and is under formal notice that they will be tried.

When off remand, the suspect can be summoned to court, but only for the trial, not for any preliminary processes.

The State had opposed Tsenengamu’s application saying investigations were progressing well and there were a few issues that needed to be sorted out before setting his matter down for trial.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed Tsenengamu’s application and gave the State a chance to attend to issues it said were outstanding before he returns to court near the end of next month.

The State alleges that in March last year, Tsenengamu posted a video and audio messages on social media inciting people across the country to participate in the flopped July 31 illegal demonstration.