Zimbabwe: Worship Experience 2 Breathes Life Into Easter

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

What a scintillating and thrilling performances!

The Easter virtual concert dubbed “Worship Experience” held at Rainbow Towers in Harare at the weekend, breathed life into many homes as families glued to their gadgets for a masterpiece performance, which pacified what would have been a gloomy holiday, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was indeed an Easter celebration with a difference as event organisers Kayse Connect nailed it hard and smart. Holy!

Local acts such as Baba naMai Charamba, Matthias Mhere, Sabastian Magacha, Gospel DJ Fungai, Takesure Zamar, Takudzwa Chihambakwe and Zimpraise Choir shared the stage with headline act South African-based musician Benjamin Dube.

No one disappointed and this is more than justified the pay-per-view show hosted by Gateway Streams Music.

The stage, sound and lightning was on point and befitting the aura of Easter. Indeed, this would make any discerning organiser of an international gospel show green with envy.

Even the directors of ceremony, Star FM Gospel Greats presenter Yvonne Tivatye and comedian Prosper Nengomashi (Comic Pastor) sailed through flawlessly.

They were dressed for the occasion as each time after an interlude they came up with a new fashion statement.

During the interlude segments, Gospel DJ Fungai kept fans entertained with some yesteryear local and international greatest gospel hits.

Her energetic moves and well-coordinated playlist proved that she is already a force to reckon with in the game dominated by male disc jockeys.

The virtual show started at 12 noon and ended around 8pm and according to the pay per view system, fans could log in and out as they wished.

First on stage was South Africa-based Zimbabwean Takesure Zamar Ncube who performed a medley of his praise and worship songs.

Pint-sized Sabastian Magacha took to the stage in bubbling style and churned out new and old songs before paving way for multiple-award winner Tembalami who changed the tone and tempo with a polished performance.

Tembalami who has toured various European countries, also pulled from his bag of experience the notes of performing to international standards, and he did it so well.

Performing for the virtual platform might be difficult as there is no audience to cheer musicians on.

And this was well put across by all the artistes who performed.

Journalist and musician Takudzwa “Taku” Chihambakwe who traded his pen and notebook for microphone also had a good day at the office.

He left many yearning for more as he dished out a well-choreographed act that left memories on many minds. The youngster is talented.

Chihambakwe brought a new impetus, depth and paradigm shift to the gospel scene with a reinvented reggae-gospel genre. Who knew that good things could come out of Trench Town?

Another major highlight on the night was the gospel power couple Baba naMai Charamba.

Well, the couple’s performance was mature, collected and impressive as they rekindled their romance with their fans with yester-year hits.

As maturity demands, Pastor Charamba proved his mantle as a gospel legend and guru as his playlist spoke to nothing but Passover in sync with the Easter holiday.

“We are going to perform songs for Easter, Passover which were inspired by biblical stories,” he said.

When they performed “Iko Kuponeswa Kwangu” and “Wamunoda Aurawe”, fans following on social media went crazy.

Charamba performed with his daughters, Shalom and Eternity, and judging by their performance, the Charamba legacy is certainly in safe hands.

South African gospel giant Benjamin Dube went on stage with his band members clad in all black.

He paired his outfit with a silver sequinned jacket.

Three words to describe his performance, would be — vibrant, vibrant, vibrant.

From the emotional lyrics, vocal stylisation to the composure, it was clear that glory came from Heaven that moment.

It was a touching moment for some fans who even took to social media to shower him with praises.

Speaking on the sidelines, Dube said was chuffed by the talent displayed by some local acts.

“Wow, Zimbabwe is talented and I am happy to be working with some of the acts,” he said.

Closing the show was the interdenominational choir Zimpraise who belted out some of their popular tunes. They did not disappoint either as they were at their usual best. In the final analysis, it was time well spent. The show raised the spirits of many.

Pictures courtesy of The Red Zone Media Group