Zimbabweans Speak On Covid

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (Zim Comm SA) has urged fellow countrymen to heed lockdown regulations being implemented by authorities in the neighbouring country and in Zimbabwe.

South Africa went to lockdown Level 3 as from January 2 to January 14, while Zimbabwe goes into a 30-day full lockdown as from tomorrow.

Among other things, gatherings of more than 30 people have been suspended, while bars and other non-essential shops will be closed.

In addition, cross border travel into Zimbabwe has also been suspended, except for the movement of essential cargo.

Those moving across borders are expected to have Covid-19 clearance certificates with a validity of 48 hours for those entering Zimbabwe.

Travellers entering South Africa should have certificates validity for three days.

In a statement yesterday, the organisation said it was also important for those intending to travel to either country to obtain valid and relevant documentation to avoid unnecessary situations at the ports of entries.

“The Department of Home Affairs (South Africa), has reported that it has caught too many people with fake Covid-19 test certificates at the ports of entries.

Please be warned they have taken a tough stance to declare such people as undesirable and will refuse entry and effect a ban to them,” read the statement.

Those wishing to travel were urged to use reputable and registered laboratories in both countries and to avoid the use of third parties to obtain covid-19 clearance.

The organisation said it will also be engaging officials from South Africa and Zimbabwe so that they set up more testing centres in their port towns for the convenience of most travellers.

“Travellers should ensure that they get valid and authentic Covid-19 certificates.

“It’s actually for their own good and safety and we urge our countrymen to continue wearing masks and sanitising, washing hands constantly and maintain physical distance.

“Self-isolate if you suspect you have had contact with potential Covid-19 infected person,” said Zim Community SA.