Zimgold Donates to Chitungwiza’s Underprivileged

Cooking oil producer, ZimGold today donated an assortment of goods to Chitungwiza’s underprivileged families as part of the company’s efforts to mitigate the economic strain the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to most livelihoods.

The donation which took place at Chitungwiza Publicity premises is part of Zimgold’s community social responsibility initiative dubbed ZimGold Givers and it partnered with Lynde Francis Trust, a local Non-Governmental Organisation.

The hampers consisted of sugar beans, cooking oil, washing soap and mealie meal.

“This year, as ZimGold Givers, we are assisting those that we identified as Zimgold community heroes last year and some charity organisations to continue the humanitarian work they have been doing and feed some families who have been heavily affected due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. We have started with Lynde Francis Trust and, we are targeting to assist five such organisations and Zimgold Givers community heroes in the next few months,” said Lesley Gibbons, Zimgold head of market and public relations.

The donation comes after Pure Oil, the holding company of Zimgold this year gave cooking oil, soaps, and blankets to all the frontline workers who were working during the Corona virus-induced lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic had brought untold suffering to most families in the country who have either seen incomes deteriorate or jobs lost due to the lockdown restrictions that were effected beginning of April this year.

“Products like cooking oil and soap are basic necessities that every family should have, yet many families are struggling to get these. Through the Zimgold Givers initiative, we have committed ourselves to give cooking oil to families in need” she said.

The ZimGold Givers CSR initiative has cast wings beyond just giving short term assistance to the under-privileged in the form of groceries but has also been empowering young people attain education to fulfil long term goals.

Last year, it launched the Zimgold Scholarships and two beneficiaries- Lovejoy Gushungo and Sosten Magweva got a lifetime opportunity to pursue their master’s studies in India at the Institute of Technology Palakkad (IIT).

“This year again, we will continue to invest in education by awarding scholarships to beneficiaries who will be announced soon,” said Gibbons.

The company has also been partnering various other corporates in mobilising foodstuffs for the needy including Feedmix.