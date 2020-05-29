Zimpapers Sets Up Coronavirus Campaign

Zimpapers launched a fundraising campaign to support the national Covid-19 response yesterday.

The country’s largest integrated media house, whose portfolio includes newspaper publishing, commercial printing, broadcasting and online media, will use its wide reach to rally citizens to donate towards the response fund.

Running under the theme: “#TogetherWeStandTogetherWeWin”, the company will be using its personalities and platforms to coordinate donations.

Group chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke said Zimpapers would be using its mass appeal to help the country in its fight against the pandemic that has infected over five million people worldwide and 132 in Zimbabwe.

“With this campaign, we are inviting Zimbabweans to come together and contribute to the national Covid-19 response. There are not enough test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) for those who need them. There are also heartbreaking personal stories of people who are struggling to put food on the table, which our reporters are highlighting daily through our platforms.

“With winter fully upon us now, our hearts go out to those thousands who do not have enough warm clothing or blankets. Colds and coughs are very common in this season and we anticipate that there will be rising need for flu medicines, vitamins and related essentials. With us coming together to contribute what we can, we will make a difference in someone’s life,” said Mr Deketeke.

Zimpapers has a proven track record in mobilising resources on matters of national concern.

Its titles include The Herald, The Sunday Mail, H-Metro, Business Weekly, The Manica Post, Chronicle, The Sunday News, Suburban, Kwayedza, B-Metro and Umthunywa while the broadcasting division has Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), Star FM, Capitalk FM, Diamond FM and Nyaminyami FM.

Annually, the group hosts the Zimpapers Cancer Walk meant to raise money for cancer patients in the country and in 2019 when Cyclone Idai struck, it was at the forefront of a nationwide resource mobilisation drive.

“None of us can go at it alone. As a business, we are going to channel some resources to the cause. We are also donating space and airtime daily to Covid-19 educative material as our way of keeping all our stakeholders informed. We invite you to join us in this cause to keep our people safe and alive,” said Mr Deketeke.

The company has a strong network of offices across the country, which will serve as donation collection points.