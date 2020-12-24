Zinwa Sues Beitbridge Over $32 Million Unpaid Debt

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has dragged Beitbridge Municipality to court for failing to pay $32 057 385.32 which the border town owes the water authority.

According to court papers, from June 2011 to 30 June this year, ZINWA supplied the local authority with a total 18 489 077 cubic metres of water.

“In accordance, thereto the plaintiff agreed with defendant to sell water to the latter for a fee,” reads the summons in part.

“In the period extending from 30th June 2011 to 30 June 2020, the plaintiff supplied to defendant varying amounts of water totalling 18 489 077 cubic metres on varying, recurring monthly invoices, totalling a sum of $53 001 948.31.”

According to the court papers, Beitbridge municipality was supposed to have paid ZINWA upon receipt of an invoice.

“The defendant was supposed to pay for the water upon receipt of an invoice. The defendant has failed to pay the whole amounts invoiced to it and as at the 30th of June 2020, was in arrears to plaintiff in the total sum of $32 057 385 .32,” said the water authority in the application.

Beitbridge is yet respond to the application.